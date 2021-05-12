Ottawa At Work Graham Richardson for Wednesday May 12th, 2021

features interviews from these guests; CFRA's Chris Holski and CTV's John Crupi Paul Roumeliotis - Medical Officer of Health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and Chair of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health Colin Furness, infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario NBC News Radio Correspondent Michael Bower Carmi Levy, tech expert Jason Bradshaw, a science educator and secondary school teacher with the Peel District School Board Jason Tetro, microbiology expert and author of The Germ Code Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA