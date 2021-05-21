Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Friday May 21st, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Friday May 21st, 2021 features Interviews from these guests; CFRA’s Chris Holski and CTV’s John Crupi Colin Furness, infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto Chef Michael Blackie, co-founder of NeXT in Stittsville Sumon Chakrabarti, Infectious diseases specialist at Trillium Health Partners Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa - Jason Tetro, microbiology expert and author of The Germ Code Tony Chapman, marketing and branding expert and host of Chatter That Matters every Friday at noon here on CFRA 580 Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA