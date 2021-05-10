Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Monday May 10th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Monday, May 10th, 2021 features interview from these guests; CFRA’s Chris Holski and CTV’s John Crupi Mitch Shulman, Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the M-U-H-C in Montreal Paul Roumeliotis - Medical Officer of Health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and Chair of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health Dan Riskin, CTV Science and technology specialist Albert “Skip” Rizzo, psychologist and Director for Medical Virtual Reality at the University of Southern California’s Institute for Creative Technologies Martin Firestone, Travel insurance broker with Travel Secure Inc. Former NDP Leader and CTV Political expert Tom Mulcair Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA