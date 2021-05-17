Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Monday May 17th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Monday May 17th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; CFRA's Chris Holski and CTV's John Crupi Raywat Deonandan, an Epidemiologist and Science Communicator at the University of Ottawa Councillor Keith Egli calling in at 1135 to talk about 18+ vaccine rollout. Former NDP Leader and CTV Political expert Tom Mulcair Todd Stafford, President of Northern Cables on California Avenue in Brockville Lawyer Ari Goldkind Mitch Shulman, Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the M-U-H-C in Montreal Dan Riskin, CTV Science and technology specialist