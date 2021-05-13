Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Thursday May 13th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Thursday May 13th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; LISA KIRBIE, CEO, Blackbird Strategies and Chris Holski Christopher Labos, a cardiologist and medical writer with a degree in epidemiology OCDSB trustee Mark Fisher Nili Kaplan-Myrth, a family doctor in central Ottawa, and co-host of the podcast “RxAdvocacy” Frank Napolitano, Mortgage Agent and host of “Open House - The Real Estate and Mortgage Show” Daniel Berysniow, a grade 12 student at Sir Robert Borden High School Navigator principal André Pratte, a former Canadian senator and editorial writer with Quebec newspaper La Presse Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA