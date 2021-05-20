Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Thursday May 20th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson for Thursday, May 20th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; CFRA's Chris Holski and city councillor Tim Tierney Christopher Labos, a cardiologist and medical writer with a degree in epidemiology Mike Duggan, Gatineau city councillor for the Deschênes district - Aylmer sector Philippe J. Fournier, founder of 338Canada.com, polling expert, and a Macleans columnist Sueling Ching, President & CEO of the Ottawa Board of Trade JUSTIN BATES - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ONTARIO PHARMACISTS ASSOCIATION Automotive journalist Petrina Gentile Ian Mendes, reporter for The Athletic Andrew Frank, a cognitive and behavioural neurologist, and the medical director of the Bruyère Memory Program at the Élisabeth Bruyère Hospital