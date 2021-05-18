Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson Tuesday May 18th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson Tuesday May 18th, 2021 features interviews with these guests; CFRA’s Chris Holski and Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy Omar Khan, a professor of Biomedical Engineering at University of Toronto Kerry Bowman, a professor of bioethics and global health at the University of Toronto NBC News Radio Correspondent Michael Bower SHACHI KURL, Executive Director of the Angus Reid Institute Dick Pound, longtime member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and former Canadian Olympian Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA