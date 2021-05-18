Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson Tuesday May 18th, 2021
Ottawa At Work with Graham Richardson Tuesday May 18th, 2021 features interviews with these guests;
CFRA’s Chris Holski and Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event and a voice for small business owners in Ottawa
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy
Omar Khan, a professor of Biomedical Engineering at University of Toronto
Kerry Bowman, a professor of bioethics and global health at the University of Toronto
NBC News Radio Correspondent Michael Bower
SHACHI KURL, Executive Director of the Angus Reid Institute
Dick Pound, longtime member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and former Canadian Olympian
