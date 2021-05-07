Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday May 7th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Friday May 7th, 2021 features Interviews from these guests; CHRIS HOLSKI AND JOHN CRUPI Mitch Shulman, Attending Physician in the Emergency Department of the M-U-H-C in Montreal / Bell Media medical consultant Shannon Fernando, lead author and critical care physician affiliated with the University of Ottawa Dan Riskin, CTV Science Specialist Nik Nanos, Chief Data Scientist and Founder, Nanos Research Graham Richardson, 6PM Anchor, CTV News Ottawa Eric Alper, Publicist and Music Commentator Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA