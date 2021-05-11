Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday May 11th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday May 11th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital Graham Richardson CTV evening News Anchor Ian Mendes, a reporter for The Athletic & Chris Holski Daniel Nasrallah, Ottawa lawyer, a leading practitioner in the area of elder law/partner with D-N-G Law David Macdonald, senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives Richard Crouse, host of Pop Life and movie critic Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA