Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday May 25th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday May 25th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; CFRA’s Chris Holski and Michael Wood, owner of Ottawa Special Event Paul Roumeliotis - Medical Officer of Health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, and Chair of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health Lise Ravary, political commentator AARON DERFEL, Montreal Gazette health reporter Carmi Levy, tech expert NBC News Radio Correspondent Michael Bower Gardening expert Carson Arthur Jason Bradshaw, a science educator and secondary school teacher with the Peel District School Board Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA