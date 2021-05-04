Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday May 4th, 2021
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 features interviews from these guests;
Chris Holski and Kristy Cameron
Abdu Sharkawy, CTV Infectious Diseases Specialist
Jason Kindrachuk, assistant professor and Canada Research Chair in emerging viruses at Winnipeg's University of Manitoba
Mark Mendelson, Bell Media Crime Specialist and Former homicide detective
Russell Alexander, a lawyer specializing in separation agreements and divorces
Fae Johnstone (she/they) is a public speaker, consultant, educator and community organizer
Mitch Shulman, Attendihysician in the Emergency Department of the M-U-H-C in Montreal
Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA