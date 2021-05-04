Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday May 4th, 2021

Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts for Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 features interviews from these guests; Chris Holski and Kristy Cameron Abdu Sharkawy, CTV Infectious Diseases Specialist Jason Kindrachuk, assistant professor and Canada Research Chair in emerging viruses at Winnipeg's University of Manitoba Mark Mendelson, Bell Media Crime Specialist and Former homicide detective Russell Alexander, a lawyer specializing in separation agreements and divorces Fae Johnstone (she/they) is a public speaker, consultant, educator and community organizer Mitch Shulman, Attendihysician in the Emergency Department of the M-U-H-C in Montreal Ottawa At Work with Leslie Roberts every weekday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on News Talk 580 CFRA