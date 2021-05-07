Ottawa Now – ‘I think it’s illustrative of how this issue has been handled for generations’: PM’s Chief of Staff testifies at Defence Committee over handling of sexual misconduct allegations

Prime Minister Trudeau’s Chief of Staff says she was given no information about a complaint levied at the former Defence Chief Gen. Jonathan Vance in March 2018, and was told there was ‘no safety issue’ at hand. Megan MacKenzie, a professor at Simon Fraser University, specializes in studies on Gender and War, and Military Culture. She says Katie Telford’s testimony spoke to how the issue of sexual misconduct within the military has been mishandled for decades. She joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.