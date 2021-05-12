Ottawa Now – ‘I think that’s a really excellent idea’: Co-Chair of Ontario Science Table endorses regional re-opening for schools

Should the Ontario government take a regional approach to reopening our schools? Dr. Vera Etches and Mayor Watson are hoping that will be case, as COVID cases and hospitalizations in Ottawa continue to decline. Could a regional reopening for schools work for the whole province? Dr. Peter Juni, the Co-Chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, says yes. He joins Kristy Cameron to discuss schools, outdoor recreation, and more on today’s Ottawa Now.