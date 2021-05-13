Ottawa Now – ‘If I didn’t have this attitude, I don’t think I would have gotten this far’: Westboro bus crash survivor on walking to raise money for the Ottawa Hospital

Marcie Stevens lost both legs in the 2019 Westboro bus crash. On Sunday, she is walking as part of Ottawa Race Weekend in an effort to raise money for The Ottawa Hospital, where Marcie has been recovering and learning to walk again. Marcie joins Andrew Pinsent on today’s Ottawa Now to discuss this weekend’s fundraiser, learning to walk again with prosthetics, and how she’s stayed positive the last two years.