Ottawa Now – ‘If we’re slowing down vaccinations at all, then we are making a mistake’: Researcher who oversaw AstraZeneca vaccine deployment slams Canada’s approach

Several provinces in Canada have suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as they wait to hear more from the federal government. Sir John Bell, a Researcher of Medicine at Oxford University, oversaw the development of the shot. He says Canada’s approach isn’t the right one and fears it could lead to serious consequences. Infection control epidemiologist Colin Furness says we are making a major mistake if this decision slows down the overall deployment of COVID vaccine doses. He joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.