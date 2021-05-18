Ottawa Now – Infectious disease physician says Ontario needs an ‘aggressive reopening’ this summer

On Tuesday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province would unveil a reopening plan ‘very soon’. What will that plan look like? What should it include? Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti is an infectious diseases physician at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga. He says we should have an ‘aggressive reopening’ this summer, which includes reopening restaurants and gyms in mid-to-late June. Dr. Chakrabarti joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.