Ottawa Now – ‘It’s actually crazy’: More than 3,000 on waitlist for Moderna shot at one local pharmacy

ProMed Pharmacy on Alta Vista, one of five pharmacies offering the Moderna shot to people 18+ in Ottawa, has a waitlist of more than 3,000 people. But owner Lubna Fawaz says supply is limited, and they don’t know how much more they’ll be getting. She joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.