Ottawa Now – ‘It’s certainly a big step in the right direction’: 50 percent of Canadians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine

Over the long weekend, Canada reached a big milestone in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. More than 50 percent of Canadians have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Last Friday, the province of Ontario broke a single-day record for vaccinations, giving out more than 190,000 doses. What does this mean for the coming weeks and months? Dr. Dale Kalina is an infectious disease physician at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario. He joins Patricia Boal on Ottawa Now.