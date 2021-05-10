Ottawa Now – ‘It’s grim, challenging’: Canada’s High Commissioner of India on India’s devastating COVID outbreak

On Monday, India recorded more new cases of COVID-19 than every other country in the world combined. As the outbreak in that country worsens, and resources run low, there are increased calls for a nationwide lockdown to stop the new variants and the spread of the virus. How did the outbreak get so bad and should Canada be doing more? Kristy Cameron speaks with the High Commissioner of India to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, on today’s Ottawa Now.