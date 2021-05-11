Ottawa Now – ‘It’s like tap-dancing on quicksand’: City Councillor’s vaccine appointment cancelled last minute thanks to provincial directive on AstraZeneca

Ontario’s top doctor announced today it’s pausing the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine because of the risk of blood clots and the increase in supply of Pfizer and Moderna. Innes Ward Councillor Laura Dudas was in her car driving to her appointment to receive the AstraZeneca shot at a local pharmacy. That was when she got a phone call telling her the appointment was cancelled. Dudas says she’s upset and frustrated, and is concerned what today’s announcement from the province means for the bigger picture. She joined Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now just a few minutes after she got that call.