Ottawa Now - 'It's quite a gap': Ottawa couple trying to book second dose for 100-year-old mother

'It's quite a gap': Ottawa couple trying to book second dose for 100-year-old mother

A local couple is asking Ottawa Public Health for help in booking a second vaccine appointment for their 100-year-old mother. Peter and Dawna Kluver say Peter's mother has been able to live independently, but because she's not in a congregate living setting, she has to wait before she's fully vaccinated. The couple say don't have a confirmed appointment for her second dose, and they've been unable to book one through Ottawa Public Health. Peter and Dawna join Kristy Cameron on today's Ottawa Now.