Ottawa Now – ‘May is going to be a transformative month’: Ontario’s top doctor wants daily case counts under 1K before ending stay-at-home order – Can we get there?

With COVID cases slowly coming down in Ontario, is it still too soon to reopen? On Monday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said we are not quite ready to talk about ending the stay-at-home order, which is set to expire in under two weeks. Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, says he’d like to see us get below 1,000 new cases a day before lifting the lockdown and stay-at-home order. Nearly 3,000 cases were reported today. Can we get there? Dr. Isaac Bogoch explains it’s not unreasonable. The infectious diseases physician and member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.