Ottawa Now – Ontario plans to give second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to those who have already gotten their first dose, Chief Coroner says

On Tuesday, people aged 18-and-over in Ontario are eligible to book appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Prime Minister Trudeau announced that Canada will be receiving 4.5 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna this week alone. What happens to the doses of AstraZeneca that have been suspended in multiple provinces? How will they be used moving forward? Dr. Dirk Huyer is the Chief Coroner of Ontario and a member of the province’s Vaccination Distribution Task Force. He says a plan is in the works to give the AstraZeneca vaccine as a second dose to those who’ve already gotten it for their first. Dr. Huyer hopes the plan will be unveiled ‘very soon’. He joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.