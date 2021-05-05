Ottawa Now - Pharmacist says people are cancelling AstraZeneca appointments amid NACI confusion

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization was criticized earlier this week for saying mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna are preferred to viral vector vaccines like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Medical experts and politicians have been pleading with Canadian's to avoid "vaccine shopping" and take the first shot available to them. Sal Osman, a pharmacist and owner of Proactive Pharmacy, tells Kristy Cameron they've seen a sharp increase in cancellations for the AstraZeneca shot as a result of mixed messaging.