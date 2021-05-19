Ottawa Now – Surgery backlog at The Ottawa Hospital will take ‘many months’ to get through, Chief of Staff says

Hospitals in Ontario have been given permission to ‘gradually’ resume non-urgent surgeries if they have the capacity for them, as ICU and hospital admissions from COVID-19 begin to trend down. When will the Ottawa Hospital be able to clear its backlog? Dr. Virginia Roth, who is the Chief of Staff at The Ottawa Hospital, says they will start with day surgeries and patients who need care the quickest. When it comes to a specific timeline to work through the backlog, Dr. Roth says it will take many months. She joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.