Ottawa Now - 'They are so deserving of the opportunity to have success in their life': Kathleen Edwards teams up with Shepherds of Good Hope for music video, fundraising concert

Ottawa-based singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards has teamed up with the Shepherds of Good Hope for a new music video featuring a cover of John Lennon's Love and a virtual fundraising concert. She says she wanted to support those who are homeless or vulnerable after a difficult year. Kathleen joins Kristy Cameron on today's Ottawa Now.