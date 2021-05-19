Ottawa Now – ‘We are anxious to get our members active’: When can outdoor recreation open in Ontario?

The Co-Chair of Ontario’s Science Table says outdoor activities can soon reopen safely. However, the Ontario government hasn’t committed to a reopening plan just yet. Maria Pierre-Noel is the Executive Director of the Ottawa Tennis and Lawn Bowling Club. Her business is one of many eager to reopen at the earliest opportunity. Maria joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.​