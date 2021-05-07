Ottawa Now – ‘We are still far too high in terms of daily case counts’: Is Ontario any closer to reopening?

Ontario is reporting more than 3,100 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day, but officials are warning that data may be underreported. Meantime, vaccination numbers have been steadily rising, but experts say the threat of a fourth wave is real if we reopen too quickly. What needs to happen before we see the end of the stay-at-home order? Dr. Dale Kalina is an Infectious Disease Physician at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario. He joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.