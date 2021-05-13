Ottawa Now – ‘We’ll see what works and what doesn’t work’: CDC says fully vaccinated Americans can ditch the mask

Americans who have been fully-vaccinated can ditch the mask in most public places, regardless of how big or small the gathering is and where it is located. That is the latest directive from the American Centre for Disease Control. This comes as the United States continues to ramp up vaccination efforts and turn the tables on COVID-19. When could Ontario do away with masking? Dr. Brian Conway is the President and Medical Director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre. He joins Andrew Pinsent on Ottawa Now.​