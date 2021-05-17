Ottawa Now – ‘We’re ready to have everyone back’: Catholic School Board Director hopeful in-class learning could resume in June

Can schools reopen before the school year ends? The Doug Ford government says it’s possible, but hasn’t made a commitment or announced a timeline. The Director of Education for the Ottawa Catholic School Board says he’s hopeful in-class learning could resume next month, and they’re ready to start classes whenever an announcement is made. Tom D’Amico joins Kristy Cameron on Ottawa Now.