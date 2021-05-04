Ottawa Now - 'We're stable and cautiously optimistic' Ottwa Hospital CEO says conditions improving in local ICUs

Ottawa Hospital President and CEO Cameron Love says as COVID-19 cases start coming down province-wide, hospital admissions are stabilizing. He says he's cautiously optimistic that things will keep going in the right direction, and the hospital can soon begin rescheduling elective surgeries. He joins Kristy Cameron on today's Ottawa Now.