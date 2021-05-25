Ottawa Now – ‘We've only been allowed to work for six weeks since Christmas’: Photographers frustrated they can’t work outdoors until Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan

Ontario photographers say they are frustrated following last Thursday’s announcement from the Doug Ford government. They will not permitted to work outdoors under the current restrictions, even as outdoor gatherings are permitted. Emily Brown is a local photographer and the owner of Diamondview Photography. She says the province’s guidelines surrounding photo services are dated and don’t take into consideration the way the business works now. She joins Patricia Boal on today’s Ottawa Now.