Ottawa Now – What could a ‘one-dose summer’ look like in Canada?

During a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is on the road to a one-dose summer and a two-dose fall. This is, of course, dependent on the flow of COVID-19 vaccines and the provinces sticking with public health measures a little while longer. What does a ‘more normal’ summer look like? Dr. Abdu Sharkawy is an Infectious Diseases Specialist with CTV News and he joins Kristy Cameron on today’s Ottawa Now.