Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon "New York Rangers fined 250k for statement about player safety?"

The NHL fined Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson 5 thousand dollars for some actions in a game against the New York Rangers. After the Rangers posted a message on social media calling for more action, the team fired their GM, and President and then was fined 250 thousand dollars. Was the NHL wrong in this? We talk to Karen Gordon on Reputation Rescue. Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.