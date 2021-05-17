The Morning Rush - Anthony Di Monte Interview "What's next for Ottawa rollout plan?"

The city has reached 50% of all eligible residents having received a vaccine; supply increase incoming; plan to stop doing pop-ups in high priority neighborhoods. What are the next steps for the Ottawa vaccines rollout. Anthony Di Monte, General Manager, Emergency and Protective Services, the City of Ottawa | head of the vaccine rollout The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.