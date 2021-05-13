The Morning Rush - Brian Lilley Interview "Ford's letter to the Prime Minister goes unanswered?"

Brian Lilley of The Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to talk about Doug Ford releasing his letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the border measures and his most recent confirmation about the Press conference this afternoon and what it could be about. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.