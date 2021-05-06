The Morning Rush - Cameron Love Interview "Stress is greatly reduced in our hospitals now?"

First design details of new $2.8-billion Civic are released, include single rooms and advanced technology Have things calmed down on the COVID front at the Ottawa Hospital? stress is greatly reduced in our hospitals now. The optimistic trend will continue as numbers come down. Cameron Love, CEO of The Ottawa Hospital