The Morning Rush - Dan Kelly Interview "Business groups demand government to release the reopen plan?"

CFIB and dozens of other business groups call on the federal government to release a plan to reopen the economy + how are businesses faring as some regions see lower COVID. Dan Kelly, President and CEO, Canadian Federation of Independent Business joins the Morning Rush to discuss. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.