The Morning Rush - David Musyj Interview "How do we get access to US vaccines for Canadians? "

How do we get access to US vaccines for Canadians? David Musyj, head of the Windsor Regional Hospital in the border city of Windsor, Ont. Canadians can drive to U.S. for COVID-19 vax and avoid quarantine, Ottawa confirms. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.