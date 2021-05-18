The Morning Rush - Dr. Doug Manuel "New poll suggestions 70% of Canadians wont travel if borders reopen?"

Polling shows most Canadians unlikely to travel outside their community this summer -- does that make sense medically + concerns about reopening with Indian variant Doug Manuel, Senior Scientist with the Ottawa Hospital, he also sits on the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.