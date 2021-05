The Morning Rush - Dr. Paul Roumeliotis Interview "Announcement on kids returning coming this week?" ?"

Announcement on Ontario schools 'imminent', medical officers of health chair says. We speak to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis - Medical Officer of Health, Eastern Ontario Health Unit. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.