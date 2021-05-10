The Morning Rush - Joesph Grasmick Interview" Should we open the borders so Canadians can get vaccinated abroad?"

Should Canadians get vaccinated abroad? Joseph Grasmick - U.S. immigration lawyer for Canadian businesses and professionals joins the Morning Rush to discuss opening up the Ontario/ New York border so Canadian's can go down and get vaccinated. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.