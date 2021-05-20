The Morning Rush - Justin Bates Interview "AstraZenca are set to expire this month?"

Pharmacies are having an issue with AstraZenca. Now that the province has announced they will no longer use it for first dosages they have some that are set to expire at the end of the month. We talk to Justin Bates, chief executive officer of the Ontario Pharmacists Association. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.