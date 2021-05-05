The Morning Rush - Phil Emberley Interview "Canadian pharmacists ‘disappointed,’ worried from NACI advice?"

Canadian pharmacists ‘disappointed,’ worried NACI advice will stoke vaccine hesitancy. We speak to Phil Emberley -- a pharmacist and acting director of professional affairs, Canadian Pharmacists Association about the recent comments. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.