The Morning Rush - Tyson Graber Interview "More concern about the India Variant?"

Tyson Graber, co-lead investigator on the wastewater monitoring project, joins the Morning Rush to discuss the latest in the Covid-19 Wastewater number including seeing signs of the India variant. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.