The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Friday April 30th, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. Feds initiate an independent review into sexual misconduct in the military, Justin Trudeau was aware of it but didn't know it was that serious. We talk about the reputation on The Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon of Gordon Strategy. Movie Critic Richard Crouse - this week we look: Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (Amazon Prime Video) The Marksman (VOD) Golden Arm (VOD/Digital) Willy’s Wonderland (VOD) The Last Call podcast is available at Richard Crouse.ca The Ontario government will be allowing anyone aged 55 and over to get a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial portal starting today and hopes to start booking vaccine appointments for all adults over the age of 18 by the end of May. Health minister Christine Elliott made the announcement yesterday One of Ontario's chief science advisers says the province's third wave of COVID-19 appears to be cresting, but the way down will be slower than the way up. Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the province's science advisory table, says case counts seem to hitting a plateau as vaccination ramps up in hot spots. As more vaccines start to roll in, the debate about pushing second shot still a good idea? Scotland's vaccine rollout suggests delaying the 2nd COVID-19 shot is a bad idea Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA Ontario moves ahead on the vaccine plan but still hampered by lack of supply. The Ontario government will be allowing anyone aged 55 and over to get a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial portal starting today and hopes to start booking vaccine appointments for all adults over the age of 18 by the end of May. Health Minister Christine Elliott made the announcement yesterday but is there still a lack of supply? Brian Lilley of the Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to discuss the rollout. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.