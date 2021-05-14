The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Friday May 14th, 2021

The military general leading Canada's vaccine rollout says the country will have enough of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone who received one dose to get a second. Major-General Dany Fortin says the federal government received roughly 655-thousand doses of AstraZeneca Thursday from the global vaccine-sharing program known as COVAX. Ontario is extending its stay-at-home order until June 2nd to bring down high rates of COVID-19. Premier Doug Ford says it's too soon to lift the order, which was set to expire next Thursday. “Trudeau branding his vaccine failure? ”‘One dose summer’ is the way the feds have branded their vaccine rollout. The Reputation Rescue with Karen Gordon of Gordon Strategy we talk about Trudeau’s branding of his vaccine rollout. Movie Critic Richard Crouse - this week we look: Spiral, The Woman in the Window, Together Together In the Earth The Last Call podcast is available at Richardcrouse.ca Scientists challenge vaccine-makers’ claim that we need a COVID-19 booster shot. We find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA. Doug Ford get’s accused of playing politics during the pandemic? Well why is nobody accusing Justin Trudeau of the same? Brian Lilley of the Toronto Sun join the Morning Rush to talk about the latest in the battle between Justin and Ford. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.