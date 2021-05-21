The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Friday May 21st, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. Ontario has unveiled a three-step reopening plan that will lift public health restrictions based on vaccination rates and other indicators starting in mid-June. The first stage will begin the week of June 14th, and will see some non-essential retail open with 15 per cent capacity, and allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people. For the first time since 1979, the Original Six rivals are meeting in a playoff series. Paul Byron scored short-handed in the third period and Carey Price made 35 saves as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 1 of their much-anticipated first-round playoff matchup. Movie Critic Richard Crouse this week we look at: Army Of The Dead (Netflix) The Retreat (VOD) Trigger Point (VOD) Pop Life with Richard Crouse -- Saturday at 8:30pm on CTV News Channel The Pfizer vaccine isn’t as effective with people who have certain underline health conditions? We talk to Dr. Barry Dworkin on Medical Myth Busting to find out all the facts and why it is so important to get vaccinated. Based on the current estimate, Canada could receive 8 to 10 million fewer vaccine doses than expected. Brig.-Gen Krista Brodie, head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine distribution program, says Canada may get only 40 million doses by the end of June instead of the predicted 48 million. The risks of rare blood clot are even lower with second dose of AstraZeneca, experts say. With concerns that some 30,000 doses will expire in Ontario pharmacies by the end of May, experts are encouraging Canadians to get their second dose, reiterating that the benefits outweigh the risk. Brian Lilley of The Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to discuss Ontrario’s new 3 phase re-opening plan. Also is Trudeau keeping the border closed from Canadian’s getting vaccinated? The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.