The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Monday May 10th, 2021

Canada's top doctor says the country has a few ways to go before things look similar to pre-COVID-19 days. Doctor Theresa Tam says many parts of Canada are still trying their hardest to manage that third wave and flatten the curve. The co-chair of Canada's immunity task force says the impact of getting half the population vaccinated with a first dose in the United Kingdom is slowing the spread of COVID-19. David Naylor says Canada can learn lessons from the U-K which is now gradually returning to a more normal life. But he says that's only if we keep getting vaccines into arms and don't lift public health restrictions before enough people get at least one dose. NASA's new administrator is big on tackling climate and diversifying the agency's workforce, but hedging on whether the U-S can put astronauts on the moon by 2024 In an Associated Press interview, Bill Nelson says the goal remains the same, but there are challenges. Can brushing your teeth reduce the risk of Covid-19? We speak to Dr. Barry Dworkin about the health benefits of brushing your teeth to fight Covid-19. Looming showdown as Michigan governor orders Canadian pipeline shut down. We speak to Nathalie St-Pierre - President and CEO, Canadian Propane Association Trending today with Matt Harris, Elon Musk hosts SNL this past weekend and makes a cyrpocurrency tank? Should Canadians get vaccinated abroad? Joseph Grasmick - U.S. immigration lawyer for Canadian businesses and professionals. Bill’s Best binges, what are you watching? The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA. We open the mailbox.