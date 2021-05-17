The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Monday May 17th, 2021

Major-General Dany Fortin has stepped aside from his role at the Public Health Agency of Canada leading the country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout following the announcement of a military investigation that has left some wondering what it means for the rollout and the military amid a crisis of leadership. Sources now tell CTV News the complaint is a "historical sexual assault" in which Fortin allegedly exposed himself to a woman in 1989 while attended RMC in Saint-Jean, Quebec. The city of Ottawa has reached over 50% of people being vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with Mayor Jim Watson saying this puts us on track for the possibility of a more normal summer. Dementia, Alzheimer's most common comorbidities associated with COVID-19 deaths: StatCan says. WE find out the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA The city has reached 50% of all eligible residents having received a vaccine; supply increase incoming; plan to stop doing pop-ups in high priority neighbourhoods. What are the next steps for the Ottawa vaccines rollout. Anthony Di Monte, General Manager, Emergency and Protective Services, City of Ottawa | head of the vaccine rollout Trending Today with Corey Price. Matt is off today so Corey brings you the latest in trending. Would you get vaccinated in Dracula’s castle? Christian Leuprecht, professor in policy studies at Queen's University and in political science and economics at the Royal Military College What’s next for the vaccine rollout with Fortin out, and how can the federal government respond to a military leadership crisis and a pattern of failed appointments? Bill’s Best Binge’s! The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.